Timothée Chalamet recreates viral ‘Wicked’ moment with Elle Fanning

Timothée Chalamet was left starstruck during an interview

Timothée Chalamet and Elle Fanning hilariously recreated Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo’s viral interview moment.

Tracy E. Gilchrist, who had previously interviewed Ariana and Cynthia for their hit musical Wicked, chatted with the-29-year-old actor and the 26-year-old actress about their roles in the new Bob Dylan biopic A Complete Unknown.

She jokingly stated, "First I just want to let you know that I am holding space for you," referring to her conversation with the 31-year-old singer and 37-year-old actress.

The actors quickly picked up on the reference and recognized her, saying they were "starstruck," to be there.

Timothée remarked, "It's an honor talking to you, I feel sort of starstruck."

"You walked in and I was like, 'Tracy!' There's nothing that we can do that can trump what happened,” Elle added.

The duo then re-enacted the viral 'finger-holding' meme, leaving the trio laughing uncontrollably.

Reflecting on the iconic moment, the interviewer told Out "This viral moment has been the wildest ride of my life, filled with so much laughter and joy."

She expressed her time spent with the younger actors was hilarious yet surreal.

She shared that the Dune star was in disbelief he was speaking with her, and she felt the same way about him and the Maleficent actress, describing the encounter as unexpected, and hilarious.