Prince William, Kate Middleton celebrate delightful family moment: 'proud'

Prince William and Princess Kate celebrated a big family moment after "brutal" 2024 due to Catherine and King Charles' cancer diagnosis.

The Prince and Princess of Wales with their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, joined the royal family for a Christmas walkabout in Sandringham.

The royal event holds significance as last year, the Princess was spotted there before stepping back from her royal duties.

Royal expert Jennie Bond talked about the Wales family's joint appearance and how they "pulled together as a unit" despite the hardest year.

In conversation with OK!, she said, "A year like they have just endured must, as William said, have been brutal for the entire family. But it seems clear that they have pulled together as a unit and they look very much in harmony and delighted to be out and about together again."

Notably, the commentator believes that the future King and Queen must be really "proud" of their kids for their support and understanding towards the difficult situation.

The royal couple must have celebrated the delightful milestone of their family.

Jennie said, "I think William and Catherine should be rightly proud of their brood and proud of themselves for guiding them through this incredibly difficult year."