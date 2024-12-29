Chrissy Teigen gushes over John Legend on his special day: 'Love you'

John Legend turns 46

Chrissy Teigen is expressing her love for her husband John Legend, on his birthday.

Taking over to Instagram on Saturday, December 28, the model and cookbook author penned a special note to mark Legend’s 46th birthday.

“To our everything, the soul of our home (I’m the heart), we love you so much. Happy 46th birthday,” she wrote in the caption of the post featuring a snapshot of the All Of Me singer sitting in what appears to be a booth at London’s Bubble Planet Experience.

Teigen, 39, mentioned that in addition to visiting the VR technology interactive place, the family of six headed to the Devil Wears Prada musical, “you’re up for any kind of date night you can get, ever.”

“I love you so much, we love you so much. Happy birthday,” she wrapped up the loved-filled birthday tribute.

As Teigen revealed in the birthday post that they got to spend the night watching The Devil Wears Prada musical, she offered a glimpse from their date night as well.

She captured a picture from inside the theatre, showing off their view of the stage, and uploaded it to her Instagram stories.

Teigen and Legend are parents to four kids: Sons Miles, six, and 18-month-old Wren, and daughters Luna, eight, and 23-month-old Esti.