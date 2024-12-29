'Home Alone' star Daniel Stern reveals dark reality of showbiz

Daniel Stern, who is best known for his role in hit family comedy Home Alone, recently spoke out about darker side of fame-game, especially for younger stars who just began their careers.

The actor, who has seen highs and lows of the showbiz, believes that the entertainment industry can be "very dangerous" for children.

During her chitchat with PEOPLE, Daniel shared: "Macaulay [was] a wonderful kid and had the pressure of the world on him at such a young age and [he] handled it so brilliantly and was incredible in the movie. That's why everybody's watching the movie, that kid."

"Can you imagine being a 12-year-old kid and people investing that in you? And then living your life? ... I mean, he's managed his life brilliantly," the star continued.

He went on explaining that entering the show business is kind of risky path for young actors, saying that either they will find success or have to handle the pressure that comes with it or might face the disappointment.

Daniel Stern added, "So we had a very caring set on 'The Wonder Years', and I was really just protective. And I'm protective of kids anyway."