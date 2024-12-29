Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce wear matching outfits on romantic date night

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift spotted holding hands amid engagement rumours

Taylor Swift told Travis Kelce ‘Welcome to New York’ with a romantic dinner date as they reunited after his Christmas day match.

The lovebirds, both 35, were seen sporting coordinating brown outfits as they arrived at BondST Restaurant in New York City on Friday, December 27th, as seen in fan-posted social media pcitures.

The pop superstar appeared bejeweled in a tweed Stella McCartney blazer over a black minidress, paired with diamond-patterned Sheertax black tights and matching platform boots from Versace.

While the Kansas City Chiefs tight end wore a matching tan cardigan and khaki pants with a dark-toned shirt and a black baseball cap.

The pair were seen holding hands as they ascended and descended the stairs at the restaurant.

The Anti-Hero hitmaker and NFL star also met up her longtime friend and creative partner Jack Antonoff and his wife Margaret Qualley, making it into a double date.

The adorable couple, who are currently facing fans’ questions about engagement, started dating last year.

They made their relationship public when she arrived to support her at a Chiefs game last fall.

Swift told TIME of the occasion in December 2023, “By the time I went to that first game, we were a couple. I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game. We would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date,” she said.

“When you say a relationship is public, that means I’m going to see him do what he loves, we’re showing up for each other, other people are there and we don’t care.”