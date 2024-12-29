Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce spotted on double date with close friends

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce enjoy double date night with Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift spent some quality time on a double date with Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley.

The two couples were spotted arriving at New York City’s BondST Restaurant on Friday, December 27th, as per fan-posted pictures on social media.

The Anti-Hero hitmaker was seen sporting a brown oversized blazer, paired with sheer black tights and matching platform boots.

Swift’s beau stayed by her side, holding her hand in a matching brown cardigan over a black shirt, brown pants and a black baseball cap.

The second couple dressed up just as cosy, as Qualley was seen sporting a burgundy coat with black stockings, while Swift’s longtime friend and creative partner Antonoff wore a yellow top, jeans and a black puffer jacket on top.

The star-studded dinner reportedly lasted for four hours as they arrived at the NYC eatery at 8pm and left around midnight.

The date night comes after the Kansas City Chiefs tight end created a record on receiving the most touchdowns in his last match on Christmas day.

The pop superstar celebrated the record by dropping a ‘like’ on the official post announcing the big news.