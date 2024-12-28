Beyonce, Jay-Z spark divorce speculations amid recent allegations

Beyonce and Jay-Z’s marriage seems to be standing on shaky grounds as rumours circulate all over social media.

Queen Bey and the recently accused rapper are in possession of assets worth $2.6 billion together but this valuable union is apparently on the brink of collapse.

Recent allegations including rape and involvement in Diddy’s ‘freak off’ parties have further fueled the flames of divorce speculations.

As per a RadarOnline.com report, the 55-year-old rapper has been accused of engagement in heinous crimes at an afterparty of the MTV Video Music Awards in 2000.

The rapper has strictly denied the accusations, dubbing them “heinous” and voicing his concerns regarding deep affliction these allegations have caused his family.

The Renegade singer added that the situation has caused "another loss of innocence" for their children, including 12-year-old Blue Ivy and 7-year-old twins, Rumi and Sir.

However, amid these accusations, the Diva songstress has publicly expressed her support of her husband.

The couple presented a united front at the Los Angeles premiere of Mufasa: The Lion King, accompanied by Beyoncé's mother, Tina Knowles, and their eldest daughter, Blue Ivy.

Despite appearing to support her husband, the outlet reported that sources claim that the public support was an attempt at damage control during the rising controversies.

An insider revealed, "Beyoncé has friends saying she should not only distance herself from Jay but leave him altogether."

Queen Bey’s husband also appeared to show subtle support for her as he attended her NFL show at Christmas, but he was not captured in the Netflix livestream of the show.

Both Beyonce and Jay-Z have not addressed the situation publicly.