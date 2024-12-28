Princess Anne's granddaughter follows in footsteps of senior Royals

Savannah Phillips leads the Royal playdate with grace and charm.

Princess Anne’s granddaughter and the Queen’s first great-grandchild, Savannah Phillips, stepped up as the unofficial leader of the younger royals at this year’s Christmas Day service in Sandringham.

The 14-year-old took charge, making sure her younger cousins were well-behaved and content throughout the mass at St Mary Magdalene Church.

Dressed in an elegant burgundy coat—recycled from her mother Autumn’s wardrobe.

As King Charles led the family’s Christmas service, Savannah, 19th in line to the throne, coordinated with her aunt Zara Tindall, proving she’s already a key player in the next generation of royals.

Savannah Phillips took on the role of royal babysitter at this year’s Sandringham Christmas service.

Photographs captured her juggling nurturing interactions with her younger cousins, offering a helping hand to Princess Charlotte and Lena Tindall who clearly look up to her.

The teenager also shared a moment with ten-year-old Mia Tindall, who was caught high-fiving her dad, Mike Tindall, before Savannah resumed her royal responsibilities, walking alongside Princes George and Louis while staying vigilant for any needs.

In a 2019 interview, Mike revealed that she, alongside her cousin James, Viscount Severn, shares a leadership role within the younger royal set.

"James is the oldest, but Savannah is always ready to take charge," he said, hinting that the royals’ future might just be in very capable hands.