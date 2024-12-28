Priyanka Chopra drops adorable photos from Christmas celebrations

Priyanka Chopra drops Christmas celebrations photos: 'wonderful being home'

Priyanka Chopra celebrated this year’s Christmas alongside her close pals in a luxurious mansion.

On December 27, the Quantico star shared a series of photos on Instagram, featuring her family and friends during the holiday celebrations.

Priyanka began her post with an adorable frame that showed her large friend circle, her husband, Nick Jonas, and their daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, sitting outdoors in matching red and white outfits.

In another viral image, the Citadel actress is seen taking her little one upstairs while subtly showcasing the beautiful home decorations.

Priyanka also posted a selfie in which she held a glass with "cool aunty club" written on it.

The globally known actress penned a heartfelt caption, "It was so wonderful being home this Christmas. May we all always be surrounded by love and loved ones."

"Merry Christmas to all who celebrated this beautiful holiday," she continued.

As Priyanka's post went viral on social media, several of her fans began flooding the comments section with heartwarming wishes.

One fan commented, "Global Inspiration for people across the globe."

"Gifts of time and love are surely the basic ingredients of a truly Merry Christmas !" another admirer chimed in.

On the professional front, Priyanka is set to star alongside renowned Hollywood actors Idris Elba and John Cena in an upcoming action-comedy film Heads of State.