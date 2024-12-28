Kylie Jenner gives sneak peek into her holiday celebrations: Details inside

Kylie Jenner offers inside glimpse into Christmas festivities

Kylie Jenner is celebrating Christmas in the most subtle manner as she offers a rare glimpse into her holiday festivities.

The 27-year-old makeup mogul took to her Instagram to share a carousel of photos to mark the special occasion.

The post showcased a festive spread, including a mirror selfie of the reality star and snaps of the gifts from the special day.

Aire was spotted posing with his seasonal gifts, whose wrapping paper bore his adorable photo.

The little one could be seen surrounded by a plethora of toys as he wrapped his arms around a stuffed toy in excitement.

Posting all the Christmas shenanigans, Kylie wrote in the caption, "The sweetest xmas."

Meanwhile, her loved ones flooded the comments section with heartwarming messages for the Khy founder.

Khloe penned, "Aire with the bear."

Another one chimed in, adding, "Can I borrow this dress wow."

A third wrote, "Omg I thought the wrapping paper was Luigi Mangione's face."

This comes on the heels of Kylie's post about her upcoming makeup products as she teased a ‘flawless’ start to the new year.

She wrote, “A flawless start to the new year. Can you guess what’s coming?”