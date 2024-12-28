Jennifer Lopez reacts to Bruno Mars' 'ridiculous' demand

Jennifer Lopez wanted Bruno Mars to perform at her wedding

Bruno Mars left Jennifer Lopez in sheer shock with his ridiculously high wedding performance fees.

During a recent appearance on The Skinny Confidential Him & Her Podcast, Marcy Blum, the renowned celebrity event planner, revealed the On The Floor hitmaker wanted the APT global hitmaker to perform at her since cancelled nuptials with Alex Rodriguez.

"We were working with J.Lo and A-Rod before they broke up, and they were going through a list of musicians, and she goes, 'What about Bruno Mars?'" Blum recalled on the Thursday episode of the podcast.

The party guru then remembered telling Lopez, 55, that she had previously worked with the American singer-songwriter on another wedding, and he got paid a $5 million to sing for 45 minutes to an hour.

"Don’t be ridiculous!" the Atlas star replied, as remembered by Blum, 71.

The Wedding Planning for Dummies author claimed she could share the story because she "never signed an NDA" while planning Lopez and Rodrigues’s doomed wedding.

Lopez and New York Yankees player, 49, started dating in 2017 before getting engaged in 2019.

The former couple scheduled to exchange vows in Italy in 2020. However, the COVID-19 pandemic marred their plans, culminating in the ceremony's postponement.

Before their wedding could be rescheduled, the Grammy nominee called it quits with Rodriguez shortly before rekindling her romance with old flame Ben Affleck.