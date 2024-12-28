'Breaking Bad' famed Betsy Brandt heading for divorce after 25 years of marriage

Betsy Brandt and Grady Oslen separated on August 1, 2023

Betsy Brandt has reportedly decided to part ways with husband Grady Olsen after 25 years of marriage.

Reportedly, Brandt filed for divorce with her partner on December 26.

PEOPLE obtained the court documents and revealed that the couple opted for separation due to ‘irreconcilable differences.’

As per the documents, Betsy and Grady were living separately since August 1, 2023. The couple has now decided to officialy call of their marriage.

The 51-year-old actress, who also share a 16-year-old son with Olsen named 'August', is currently seeking the legal and physical custody of her boy.

Meanwhile, the two will have to split their wealth, however, it is still unclear whether they have a prenuptial agreement in place or not.

It is significant to mention that The Bad Orphan actress has not yet made any public statement about her divorce.

Betsy, 51, rose to fame after playing the role of 'Marie Schrader' in popular TV series Breaking Bad. She even starred in its spin-off titled Better Call Saul that aired on Netflix from 2015-2022.

The American actress has also been a part of another series named Life in Pieces from 2015-2019.