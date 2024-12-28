Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni's legal battle: expert shares fresh details

Expert shares inside details on Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni’s legal battle

Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively's legal case has taken a new turn with insights shared by an expert regarding the ongoing controversy.

In conversation with The Mirror, a legal specialist Joseph Cammarata discussed the lawsuit filed by the 37-year-old actress against her It Ends With Us star for sexually harassing her during the movie.

He also dubbed Lively's complaint "very very powerful."

The 66-year-old attorney said, "This is a very, very powerful complaint against the defendant and would likely result in her prevailing."

He further stated that the complaint is presented in "a very dramatic way," which also highlighted the challenges that Lively and others in similar situations had to experience from a man who claimed to be an advocate for women and women's rights.

Talking about Baldoni's other lawsuit, in which he is accused by his former publicist, Stephanie Jones, of allegedly running a campaign against the mother-of-three.

He predicted, "I think that only works to Ms. Lively’s benefit. Now you got the wrongdoers all fighting among themselves."

These revelations came after the Gossip Girl actress accused Jane the Virgin actor of sexual harassment and running a smear campaign against her.

However, Baldoni and his public relations team have strongly denied all allegations and called them false and defamatory.