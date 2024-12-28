‘Toy Story 5’ gets major production update from Tim Allen

Tim Allen voices Buzz Lightyear in the popular 'Toy Story' franchise

Tim Allen, famous for voicing Buzz Lightyear in the popular Toy Story franchise, spilled major beans from the upcoming fifth installment.

Sharing an exciting update about Toy Story 5 in an interview with Collider, the 71-year-old actor revealed that he recently began recording sessions for the fan favourite character.

"I just did the first five-hour session for Buzz, probably a week ago," Allen said, describing the experience of returning to the recording booth as "really, really weird."

Reflecting on the process, Allen admitted to initially struggling to reprise the role he first brought to life in 1995. However, he noted, "Maybe two hours in, I was doing Buzz."

While plot details for latest Toy Story film remain under wraps, Allen teased that the script is "a very, very clever story."

"Had they not come up with a brilliant script, they wouldn’t have done it, and they wouldn’t have called me and Tom [Hanks]," he added.

Allen has voiced Buzz Lightyear in all four main Toy Story films, starting with the original in 1995, followed by Toy Story 2 (1999), Toy Story 3 (2010), and Toy Story 4 (2019), along with various specials and short films.

Though Chris Evans voiced Buzz in the 2022 spin-off Lightyear, the film did not achieve the commercial or critical success of the main series.

Additionally, Toy Story 5 is slated for release in 2026.