Meghan Markle takes action to get 'independent' of Prince Harry

Prince Harry might be in trouble as his beloved wife Meghan Markle is set to make a life-changing decision.

In conversation with Fox News, psychotherapist Dr. Robi Ludwig claimed that the Duchess of Sussex aims to transform herself into American royalty, who is "independent" of her husband.

She said, "Meghan's ultimate aim seems to be to make herself relevant and to transform herself into American royalty who is admired and powerful, independent of her husband."

"Whether this will be successful remains to be seen, as the public has not always been receptive to many aspects of her character and personality," the expert added.

Meghan and Harry, who left the royal family in 2020, are currently settling in Montecito with their two kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

Despite their controversial departure, the couple continued using their royal titles: the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

It is important to mention that these comments came after Harry and Meghan decided to separate their professional paths in order to grow their individual brands. Their unexpected step sparked rumours about their marital status.