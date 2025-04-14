Diddy’s legal battle takes ugly turn as 'freak off' party videos resurface

Sean Diddy Combs' legal troubles recently took a wild turn, as the rapper and music mogul faces the possibility of his infamous "freak off" party videos being shown to the jury in his upcoming trial.

The 55-year-old music icon, once at the top of his game, is now facing even more legal troubles after being hit with two more charges.

Diddy got arrested last September as a part of sex trafficking investigation and is currently being held at Brooklyn Metropolitan Detention Center.

This month, new evidence have resurfaced about the star's "freak off" parties, which have been described and considered as sexual performances.

According to TMZ, Diddy’s lawyers dropped questionnaire to dig into potential jurors this Friday.

However, the questionnaire has 70 questions with a few having multiple parts. One of the question asks if any potential jurors are okay with watching explicit videos or scenes of sexual assault.

Another question from Diddy’s legal team asks potential jurors how they feel about people who have more than one sexual partner.

In response, the prosecutors submitted their own letter, expressing concerns that the questionnaire was too long and hard to follow.