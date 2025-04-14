Nick Jonas opens up about feeling ‘intimidated’ before Broadway performance

Nick Jonas reflects on getting back in theatre for ‘The Last Five Years’

Nick Jonas made a comeback to theatre after several years with The Last Five Years, and he revealed that it felt intimidating to get back on stage.

The 32-year-old actor and singer enjoyed a successful opening night for his new musical on Sunday, April 6th, with his family and theatregoers both joining in.

Ahead of the show, the Camp Rock alum told People Magazine, "The thing for me is there are a lot of people who love this show, who have played these roles in different productions, their high school or college or whatever. And it's those folks who have done it that I feel most intimidated to do it for.”

Nick continued, "But I think that's the beauty of storytelling and being an artist and an actor, is that you get to take big risks and put yourself out there. And I love it. As intimidating as it might feel sometimes, I think it's a really gratifying experience to get out and really put yourself out there and take big swings and see what happens."

The Jonas Brothers member stars alongside Adrienne Warren in the musical, which explores the perspectives of aspiring novelist Jamie Wellerstein and struggling actress Cathy Hiatt, from different timelines.

The Love Again actor shared with the outlet that he has been walking to theatre everyday for work and it’s been nice interacting with fans who approach him "all the time" during his commute.

"It's a really good confidence boost before you go and do a show. It's nice to meet people on the street. Most people are kind," he said.