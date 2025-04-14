Chris Martin’s behaviour taking a toll on Dakota Johnson’s career?

Chris Martin has recently been making headlines after he’s allegedly involved in his girlfriend, Dakota Johnson’s professional career.

A source spilled to RadarOnline.com, the Persuasion star is reportedly “being manipulated by Chris,” which an insider noted is taking a significant toll on her acting career.

The source told the outlet that Dakota “is on track to spend the rest of her life with Chris. But her friends are asking: Is that really a good thing?”

“When Chris isn't on the road, he insists on Dakota being around him all the time, and so much of this relationship has seen them sequestered from the rest of the world,” explained an insider.

The source further said that Chris’ behaviour “isn't doing any favour to Dakota’s professional front”.

Another insider revealed that the Fifty Shades of Grey star “needs to be out there circulating socially and meeting new movie-makers and collaborators — not cooped up in Chris' Malibu house for weeks on end”.

Meanwhile, the source added that the actress “was out of her game and off the minds of individuals, and this would surely be different for Dakota if she weren't in a relationship”.