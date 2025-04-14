'Adolescence' star unleashes chaos on set as co-star left shaken

Owen Cooper, rising star who rose to immense fame after his hit role in the recent psychological drama Adolescence, has reportedly left everyone on the movie set stunned with his performance.

Jacob Elordi, Cooper's co-star, admitted that he found the film star a little intense while working together on the new Wuthering Heights remake.

Elordi is playing the iconic Heathcliff in Emerald Fennell’s new version of Wuthering Heights, with rising star Owen taking on the role of young Heathcliff.

The film's star grabbed attention last month in Netflix’s Adolescence, playing 13-year-old Jamie Miller, a teen at the center of a shocking murder case.

Talking about the young talented actor, who's already being called the next Robert De Niro, the 27-year-old actor said that he actually found him a bit intimidating.

During his recent interview, Jacob shared: "He's a rock star. He's brilliant and he's intimidating."

"I think the first time I met him I asked 'Are you nervous mate' and he went 'No' and I thought cool... cool me neither," he added.

"But no he is a tremendous actor," Jacob praised.

However, fans online have already started calling Owen the most intense Heathcliff yet.”