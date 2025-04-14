Issa Rae seals legacy with single crossword clue

Issa Rae, Emmy-nominated actress and creator of HBO series Insecure, has recently received an unexpected and delightful recognition, as her name appeared as an answer in a New York Times crossword puzzle.
The 40-year-old star can't help but get excited whenever she sees her name in a crossword.
It brings back memories of the actress' mom, who used to pass the time solving word puzzles. However, she hopes that when people see her name, they find it fun.
She shared with PEOPLE: "I've taken several screenshots every time I do a puzzle and I'm just like, 'Oh, it's me, I'm the answer.'
"And then Natasha Rothwell is also a frequent puzzler and she'll always send me a screenshot.
"My mom was always doing the crossword coming up, so I feel honored every single time. I hope that people just see me as an easy answer," the actress added.
Issa's name started popping up more often in crosswords after she took on the role of President Barbie in Barbie.
