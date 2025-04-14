Olivia Munn decides to walk away from Hollywood after chaos in life

Olivia Munn almost quit Hollywood after chaos in life

Olivia Munn, stunning actress who is best known for her roles in The Newsroom and X-Men: Apocalypse, recently shared that she was once ready to walk away from acting completely.

The 44-year-old actress, who shares two kids with husband John Mulaney, went through months of anxiety after becoming a mom.

However, things got so overwhelming for her that she even thought about leaving acting behind to try something new like editing, producing, or writing.

The actress told Los Angeles Times newspaper: “I called my agents and my manager and said, ‘I’m done being in front of the camera — don’t put me up for anything.’ "

Olivia’s luck seemed to turn when she got role of Sam, a divorcee in Your Friends and Neighbors drama, but just as things were looking up, the actress was hit with a breast cancer diagnosis.

The Getaway star, who had a double mastectomy after her breast cancer diagnosis last year, shared that the scars makes her feel shy and unsure of her body while filming.

“I did feel insecure, but each time I did it, I felt better," she added.

The award-winning actress is now cancer free and excited to get her life "back to normal."