‘White Lotus’ star Aimee Lou Wood reacts to ‘SNL’ parody

Aimee Lou Wood on 'Saturday Night Live' parody

Aimee Lou Wood didn’t find Saturday Night Live quite so funny last weekend—and she’s letting everyone know it.

The White Lotus and Sex Education star took to Instagram to voice her disappointment after SNL spoofed her character from the hit HBO series in a pre-taped sketch that, according to her, missed the mark by a mile.

The sketch, which aired Saturday night, was mostly aimed at poking fun at Donald Trump and his political circle.

But in the mix, cast member Sarah Sherman portrayed a parody version of Wood’s White Lotus character, Chelsea, complete with an exaggerated accent, oversized fake teeth, and the now-infamous line, “Fluoride? What’s that?”

Wood, 31, didn’t stay silent.

By Sunday morning, she had shared her thoughts with followers via Instagram Stories.

“I did find the SNL thing mean and unfunny xo. (Felt righteous, might delete later),” she wrote—short, sharp, and straight to the point.

She followed up with another post that revealed just how disappointed she felt, “Such a shame cuz I had such a great time watching it a couple of weeks ago. Yes, take the piss for sure — that’s what the show is about — but there must be a cleverer, more nuanced, less cheap way?”

And in case rumors started spinning out of control, Wood cleared up one particularly sour claim—that someone at HBO had called her ugly.

“Nobody at HBO called me ugly!!” she stated.

She explained that White Lotus creator Mike White had actually championed her for the role, “It was honestly from the nicest place, but my little head goes: ‘HBO didn’t want me. And I know why HBO didn’t want me, it’s because I’m ugly,’” she said, adding with a mix of sarcasm and heart, “Mike had to say, ‘Please let me have the ugly girl!’”

As the online buzz grew, it turns out SNL did reach out.

According to Wood, the show has since apologized for the sketch. No word on whether she’s forgiven them just yet, but here’s hoping there’s at least a more “nuanced” punchline next time.