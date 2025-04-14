Quinta Brunson makes shocking confession about Jon Bon Jovi

Quinta Brunson has recently confessed she didn’t know many white celebrities during an appearance on Amy Poehler’s Good Hang podcast.

“I don’t know white people,” said the Abbott Elementary star.

Quinta told Amy, “I know you, I know Tina Fey. That's it. I know white people in comedy.”

The comment came after Amy asked Quinta’s longtime pal and Abbot co-writer Kate Peterman for potential questions in their conversation.

“Ask her if Quinta now knows if Bon Jovi and Jon Bon Jovi are two different things because she asked me in confidence in a little whisper, she was like, ‘Are Bon Jovi and Jon Bon Jovi the same guy?’” stated Kate while speaking to Amy.

Quinta replied, “Don't go through Amy to do that. That's not nice, Kate. That's not okay, Kate.”

She also revealed that Bon Jovi “isn't the only ‘80s rocker she hasn't wrapped her head around”.

“I just like don't know some people. I understand the name Phil Collins. I don't know what Phil Collins looks like,” mentioned Quinta.

To which Amy responded, “Sorry to that man,” quoting Keke Palmer’s viral interview where she acknowledged to not recognising Dick Cheney.

“That Keke moment was so on point. That is how I move through life. If they're not in comedy, truly, I don't know,” pointed out the 35-year-old.

Quinta further said, “I don't have a reason to know who — I'm not crazy! It's crazy to be in a band called Jon — is he Jon Bon Jovi, or is the band Bon — see. I couldn't tell. It's crazy.”

Meanwhile, Amy added, “His original name was Jon Bongiovi, and the band name was Bon Jovi, a shortened version of his real name, so then he started going by Jon Bon Jovi. But true fans know that it was Bongiovi.”