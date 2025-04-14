Charlotte and Louis set for more public appearances with Kate and William

Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte are expected to follow in their older brother Prince George’s footsteps.

Speaking to GB News, royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams said that Louis and Charlotte will step into the spotlight more often with their parents, the Prince and Princess of Wales.

The update comes shortly after Prince William took Prince George, 11, to Paris on Wednesday night to watch Aston Villa take on Paris Saint Germain in the Champions League quarter-final. Meanwhile, the younger siblings watched the game from home alongside Kate Middleton.

Fitzwilliams praised the decision and hinted that younger royals Charlotte, 9, and Louis, 6, will also be seen at more major events in the future.

“It is due to age and the fact it is a balance,” he explained. “As they get older they will be seen at more events.”

The commentator also highlighted a more obvious reason why George accompanied his father to the game but the other two did not: “George is obviously very keen [on football] and there is that aspect to it. You want to take someone who is really going to enjoy it and look as if they are enjoying it,” he said.

Fitzwilliams also touched on the evolving royal image and how William’s more expressive parenting style sets him apart from King Charles.

“Charles did not project the sort of exuberance that William is passing on to George,” Fitzwilliams said. “It does take the royal image to a far more informal place, which I think is very good.”

He added, “An enthusiasm for a sport that is so popular does help build a connection.”