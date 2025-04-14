Brittany Cartwright reveals what she will ‘never forgive’ ex Jax Taylor for

Brittany Cartwright reveals Jax Taylor's unforgivable actions

Brittany Cartwright is not sugarcoating her feelings about Jax Taylor.

The Valley star opened up about their split, and let's just say, if there were awards for stubborn exes, Jax might’ve swept the category.

In a candid chat with People, Cartwright revealed that after their separation, it wasn’t exactly a clean break—at least not for her.

While she moved out of their shared Los Angeles home with their son, Cruz, Taylor, 45, apparently refused to budge for a whole seven months.

“Jax would not leave for seven months, while I had to move to different rental houses,” she said. “I even said that he could move into the rental houses that I paid for. He still wouldn’t do it. No matter what.”

If you're thinking, “But wasn’t that their house?”—you’d be half right. But Cartwright made it clear it felt like her home.

“I wanted to be here. I feel like I made this house a home. Cruz was born here. This is his house. He’s got his pool outside; he’s got his swing set. He’s got his playroom. He’s got everything here.”

And yes, the frustration runs deep. “I’ll never forgive him for doing that to us,” she said, pulling no punches.

She also revealed just how disruptive the situation was for their son, who is autistic.

“When you’re dealing with a child with autism, we shouldn’t be the ones moving around. That should have never happened. But that’s just how Jax is.”

It wasn’t until December 2024—months later—that Taylor finally moved into a condo in Hollywood. But Cartwright believes the timing wasn’t exactly a coincidence.

“I think, eventually, when the cameras got turned on, he realized, ‘Oh God, everybody’s going to see that I made her move out of the house,’” she said.

“That’s probably the only reason he finally moved out, I’m not even going to lie.”

Now back in the house she loves, Cartwright made it very clear: she’s not going anywhere.

“I’m not putting her for sale,” she said proudly.

“This is my house. I’m proud of myself, that I could do it by myself. I’m a girl from Kentucky, and I never even thought I would have a house like this. He don’t help me, at all. Let me make that clear. He does not help me at all, with any of my bills. So I’m just proud of myself that I’m able to do it.”

Cartwright and Taylor tied the knot in 2019, but officially separated in January 2024. She filed for divorce in August—clearly ready to close the door, literally and figuratively, on that chapter.