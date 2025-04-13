Michelle Keegan marks special milestone with heartfelt tribute to baby Palma

Michelle proudly showcased her new necklace as a symbol of the bond she shares with her daughter

Michelle Keegan shared an emotional and heartfelt tribute to her newborn daughter just one week after celebrating their family holiday together in Chipping Norton with her husband Mark Wright.

The 37-year-old soap star and her 38-year-old husband, known for TOWIE, joyfully announce the arrival of their first child in March and have since been soaking in the early days of a parenthood.

In a touching gesture, Michelle revealed a custom-made gold necklace with three 'P' pendants- one for baby Palma, and two for her beloved dogs.

The sweet keepsake was first revealed by Michelle in a Mother's Day post back in March, capturing the love she has for her growing family.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Michelle proudly showcased her new necklace as a symbol of the love and bond she shares with her daughter and furry companions.

Meanwhile, Mark recently spoke about the challenges of being a first time dad during a candid chat on his Heart FM radio show, where he opened up to co-host Olly Murs about the realities of parenthood.