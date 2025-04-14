Coronation Street icon says goodbye to 1.3 million mansion after diagnosis

Coronation Street star Julie Goodyear has finally said goodbye to her quirky £1.3 million mansion, after getting huge £200,000 off the asking price.

The 82-year-old actress, famous for playing Bet Lynch in hit comedy drama from 1970 to 1995, put her cosy four-bedroom farmhouse up for sale last October as she asked for £1.5 million.

Julie shared the stunning mansion in Heywood Greater Manchester, with her husband Scott Brand. However, the couple decided to sell and move on as Julie faced her battle with dementia.

She first cut the price by £100,000, bringing it down to £1.4 million. Then, in December, she made another big drop, relisting the farmhouse for offers over £1.3 million.

The Sun reported that the former actress has finally sold her unique mansion, famous for its bold leopard print design, seen on everything from an armchair to a giant rug, and even a cuddly leopard toy on the sofa.



For the unversed, Julie revealed her heartbreaking dementia diagnosis last June, sharing that she’s "living a good life."