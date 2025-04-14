Debra Messing, Will Chase avoid each other at ‘Smash’ Broadway opening

Debra Messing and Will Chase

There was plenty of razzle-dazzle at the Broadway debut of Smash, but eagle-eyed fans couldn’t help but notice that two of its most headline-making stars—Debra Messing and Will Chase—appeared to keep a noticeable distance.

The former flames, who turned heads both on-screen and off during their time on the hit NBC show, were spotted at the musical’s opening night—but not together.

Despite posing for photos with other cast members, Messing and Chase were never snapped side by side, nor were they seen chatting during the evening, according to a spy in the crowd.

Naturally, tongues started wagging about a possible snub.

After all, these two have quite the history. Messing and Chase met in 2011 on the Smash set while married to other people. Not long after Messing announced her split from husband Daniel Zelman in December of that year, she and Chase—who had also recently parted ways with his wife, actress Stephanie Gibson—began dating.

Their relationship ran its course in 2014, but they had said at the time that they were parting on good terms. “Debra Messing and Will Chase have ended their two and a half year relationship, but remain close friends,” a rep confirmed.

So, was the red carpet cold shoulder a sign of lingering drama? Not quite, says a source close to the situation.

According to one insider, the whole thing was just a case of poor timing, “No one knew when anyone was arriving.”

In fact, it turns out there was a little post-show reconnection—just not in person.

“When she got home, Debra got a text from Will and they had a chat about the evening,” another source dished, adding that Messing didn’t even know Chase was there.

While Chase has since moved on with singer Ingrid Michaelson (they’re still going strong), it seems there’s no bad blood between him and Messing. In 2021, Messing even paid a touching tribute to Chase’s ex-wife, Lori Davis, after her passing.

So although fans didn’t get the nostalgic red carpet reunion they may have hoped for, rest assured, it’s all cool behind the scenes—just not exactly front and center.