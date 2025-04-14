Teddi Mellencamp shares ‘really’ scary update on cancer, '50/50'

Teddi Mellencamp provides cancer update

Teddi Mellencamp is facing cancer head-on with a fighting spirit, even when the odds feel more like a coin toss. The former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star opened up during an emotional interview on Nightline, airing Thursday, April 10, about the reality of battling melanoma that’s spread to her lungs and brain — and the mental gymnastics that come with it.

Mellencamp, 43, shared that she's currently undergoing immunotherapy, a treatment still relatively new in the cancer world.

And while she’s all for asking the tough questions, the answers haven’t always been easy to digest.

“I learned this isn’t the best question to ask if you’re doing immunotherapy, because immunotherapy has only been around 10 years,” she said.

Still, being the type who likes to know what she’s up against, Mellencamp pressed for the stats — and wasn’t exactly thrilled with the answer.

“It’s one of my favorite things to ask: ‘How long I got? What are my chances?’ And they oftentimes say 50/50,” she shared.

“50/50? I wouldn’t buy a car that’s only gonna drive 50% of the time. I don’t want this.”

Her doctor, however, offered a perspective shift.

“No, it’s only because that’s how long immunotherapy has been around so that’s how long the study has worked.”

That was the moment Mellencamp knew she needed to change her mindset. “So that’s when I then try to find the positive,” she said.

But staying optimistic doesn’t mean it’s easy. The mom of three admitted that what makes this battle even tougher is the lack of control — something she’s not used to giving up.

“I really like to have control, and this is completely out of my control. And for the first time, I’m really scared,” she said, fighting back tears.

Mellencamp also opened up about the emotional rollercoaster she’s riding daily.

“Sometimes I feel really strong and beautiful and like I can do anything, and sometimes I feel like this might be the lowest and the hardest thing I’ve ever done.”

Despite the odds, Teddi is clinging to hope, honesty, and those glimmers of strength — because in her words, when control is out the window, sometimes the best thing you can do is lean into the light wherever it shows up.