Jennifer Aniston shares fitness secret behind ageless glow

Jennifer Aniston offers inside glimpse into harmful snacking

Jennifer Aniston is offering an inside glimpse into her harmful snacking habits as she talks about maintaining her figure over the years.

The 56-year-old actress, who is widely known for her ground-breaking role in Friends, opened up about following some unusual rituals on the Fat Mascara podcast.

She said, "I love snacking, but I like eating burned food. Burned popcorn, burned pretzel, burned toast... I'm sure it's going to harm me."

Aniston emphasized that medical advisors have warned about the harmful effects of irregular snacking, describing it as hazardous.

In a surprising twist, the TV star revealed her one guilty pleasure that peers often avoid as she further went on to add, "Everyone's afraid of the bread basket. I'm no longer afraid. As long as it's done in moderation."

The actress previously generated buzz with her candid admission of using salmon sperm facials for radiant skin.

During her regal appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! back in 2024, she revealed the real reason behind looking flawlessly young and fresh.

She said at the time, "Let me explain to you, it's not like, how do you get sperm out of a salmon... But don't I look like a salmon? Don't I have beautiful salmon skin?"