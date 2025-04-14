Cara Delevingne makes rare Coachella appearance after beating drug addiction

Cara Delevingne, model and actress who has been a drug addict and took her time to overcome the issue, recently made a rare appearance at much-hyped Coachella in sober condition.

The 32-year-old stunning British model hit up Coachella’s biggest events, stopping by the Capital Records Party and Revolve bash during the festival’s first weekend.

Cara began her sobriety journey back in 2022 after she checked into a 12-step program after photos of her looking disheveled and anxious at Van Nuys airport went viral.

The Suicide Squad actress looked glowing in dark brown shorts, a tan tank top and chic denim jacket.

However, the model finished her gorgeous look with a pair of Prada sandals and trendy brown sunglasses as her blonde hair was parted in the middle, flowing loosely in soft waves down past her shoulders.

Back in November, the Cara Delevingne confirmed that she was still sober, continuing the journey which she began in 2022.