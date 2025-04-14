Kash Doll sparks outrage after $20 misuse moment

Kash Doll, American rapper who is known for her bold personality and unapologetic attitude, has sparked wave of mixed reactions online after she was seen using $20 bill to pick her nose.

While enjoying a front-row seat at a Detroit Pistons game, the 36-year-old rapper was caught in a viral moment that set social media ablaze. The clip spread quickly on Instagram and X, igniting a wave of reactions and criticism.

Many users called the act "disgusting" and "cringe-worthy," with some raising concerns about the hygiene risks of using paper money like that.

However, the incident sparked concerns about the cleanliness of cash, which is known to carry harmful bacteria and viruses like E. coli, Salmonella, and Staphylococcus aureus.

According to researches germs can live on cash for several days and because money is constantly exchanged, it's one of the most contaminated items we handle daily.

Taking to their X (former Twitter) account, one user demanded: “Can y’all please stop posting that video of Kash Doll wiping her boogers with money, please?”

“Kash Doll too old not to know that wiping your nose with money is so unsanitary,” shared another one.