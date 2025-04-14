Jean Marsh, ‘Upstairs, Downstairs’ star dies at 90

Jean Marsh dies at 90

Jean Marsh, the Emmy-winning British actress who brought charm, grit, and emotional depth to the classic drama Upstairs, Downstairs, has passed away at the age of 90.

She died Sunday at her London home, with complications from dementia listed as the cause, according to her longtime friend, filmmaker Michael Lindsay-Hogg, who confirmed the news to The New York Times.

Marsh didn’t just star in Upstairs, Downstairs—she helped bring it to life.

Co-creating the beloved series with fellow actor Eileen Atkins, Marsh stepped into the role of Rose Buck, the loyal house parlor maid who became one of the show’s most beloved characters.

She appeared in all 54 episodes during the original 1971–1975 run and later returned for the 2010 continuation, proving some characters—and performances—just don’t lose their shine.

Her role as Rose won her a Primetime Emmy in 1975 for outstanding lead actress in a drama series.

In fact, Upstairs, Downstairs went on to collect seven Emmys and a Peabody Award, while Marsh earned four Emmy nominations in total across her career.

But Marsh didn’t stop there. She brought her undeniable presence to a wide range of roles—stealing scenes as Queen Bavmorda in Ron Howard’s fantasy hit Willow, getting caught up in Hitchcock’s suspenseful web in Frenzy, and braving the strange land of Oz in Return to Oz.

She was also no stranger to TV screens, appearing in Doctor Who across decades (literally), as well as in Hawaii Five-O, Nine to Five, and other shows where she left a strong mark even in a single episode.

Her stage career was just as diverse.

Marsh graced both the London and Broadway stages, including a 1959 production of Much Ado About Nothing directed by John Gielgud, The Bird of Time in 1961, The Chalk Circle in 1992, and The Old Country in 2006.

And in what turned out to be a lovely full-circle moment, her final on-screen appearance was a return to her villainous Willow roots in Disney’s 2022 remake of the cult classic.

Jean Marsh lived a life full of stories—ones she told, wrote, and performed with elegance and heart.

Whether she was commanding a fantasy realm or quietly holding a tray in Edwardian London, she did it all with a twinkle in her eye and the kind of presence that’s hard to forget.