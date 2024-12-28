Julianne Hough wishes ex-husband Brooks Laich, fiancée ‘lifetime of love’

Julianne Hough wishes ex-husband Brooks Laich on engagement

Julianne Hough has nothing but good wishes for ex-husband Brooks Laich and his fiancée.

The actress and dancer extended heartfelt congratulations to her ex-husband following his engagement to CrossFit champion Katrín Tanja Davíðsdóttir.

Laich, 41, announced the happy news on Friday, Dec. 27, with a joint Instagram post featuring photos of the newly engaged couple.

“Congratulations,” the Dancing with the Stars co-host, 36, wrote in the comments. “I’m so happy for you both as you step into this beautiful new chapter together. Wishing you both a lifetime of love, laughter, and endless adventures!”

Laich, clearly appreciative of her kind words, replied, “Thank you for the kind words, much love Jules!”

Hough’s sister-in-law, Hayley Erbert, also shared her excitement for the couple, writing, “So happy for you two.” Laich responded warmly, replying, “Thanks buddy!!!!!”

Laich and Davíðsdóttir, 31, revealed their engagement took place on Dec. 16, sharing the news with a joint Instagram post captioned, “Forever feels just right with you!”

The post included four romantic photos of the couple embracing.

The retired NHL player and the Icelandic CrossFit athlete have been dating since at least August 2021, when they made their relationship Instagram official.

Shortly after attending the 2021 NOBULL CrossFit Games in Madison, Wisconsin, where Laich supported Davíðsdóttir, the pair enjoyed a vacation in Hawaii and shared snapshots of their getaway.

Hough and Laich were married in 2017 before announcing their split in 2020. Their divorce was finalized in 2022, marking the end of their relationship.