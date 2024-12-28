Jay-Z offers lowkey support for Beyoncé during halftime performance amid rape lawsuit

Jay-Z present at Beyoncé's halftime performance for subtle support

Jay-Z proved nothing can stop him from being there for her superstar wife, Beyoncé.

The trouble-ridden musician was spotted showing subtle support for Beyoncé, during her Christmas Day halftime performance as the Baltimore Ravens faced off against the Houston Texans.

Although the rapper didn’t appear in the Netflix livestream of the event, a fan captured footage of him inside Houston’s NRG Stadium alongside the couple’s 7-year-old daughter, Rumi.

Joining them were Beyoncé’s mother, Tina Knowles, and her former Destiny’s Child bandmate, Michelle Williams.

It remains unclear if Rumi’s twin brother, Sir, was also present.

In an Instagram video shared by a fan, Jay-Z, 55, was seen walking through the stadium holding a bottle of his Armand de Brignac Ace of Spades Champagne.

Dressed casually for the occasion, he wore a floral cardigan over a white T-shirt, paired with black pants, a black knit beanie, and sunglasses.

Tina, 70, and Williams, 45, paid tribute to Beyoncé’s latest country album, Cowboy Carter, by donning white cowboy hats. Meanwhile, Rumi stole the spotlight in a cream sweater, white skirt, and a pink Chanel crossbody bag, while enjoying a blue icy treat.

Beyoncé, 43, captivated the crowd with her grand entrance, riding a horse onto the field in a crystal-studded white bodysuit, chaps, and a cowboy hat.

During her 13-minute performance, she debuted several songs from Cowboy Carter, including 16 Carriages, Ya Ya, and Jolene.

The performance marked Beyoncé’s first live showcase of songs from her country-inspired album, adding a unique twist to the NFL’s Christmas Day festivities.