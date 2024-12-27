Royal family releases surprising video after Prince Andrew's unexpected move

King Charles III's office has released another behind-the-scenes video soon after Prince Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson broke the cover in a meaningful way.

The heartwarming clip, shared on the royal family's social media accounts on Friday, revealing the surprising moment and reaction of the London-based youth choir Inner Voices to an unexpected announcement.

The group looked visibly shocked when they were told that they would be singing for the King.

The video was captioned: "It was a joy to invite the Inner Voices Choir to perform ‘Once in Royal David’s City’ as part of The King’s Christmas Broadcast."

It added: "Conducted by Edward Watkins, the talented London-based youth choir works with inner-city state schools to improve access to first-class choral education."

The video comes amid reports that The Duke and Duchess of York, who missed out the royal family's Christmas Day walk on December 25, were spotted in Windsor during the King's speech, leaving fans guessing with their unexpected move.