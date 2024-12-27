Gwen Stefani exposes No Doubt's 'unusual' band dynamics

Gwen Stefani details her experience on No Doubt reunion

Gwen Stefani is detailing her experience on No Doubt reunion at Coachella after she performed with her band at the festival.

The 55-year-old singer and fashion designer, who dropped her fifth studio album Bouquet in November, revealed her thoughts on performing alongside her band for the first time since 2015.

During an exclusive interview with Hello Magazine, the Don’t Speak singer said of their reunion, “Performing at Coachella and feeling all that love for us after all this time was kind of overwhelming.

“We hadn’t done anything together for so long, so to do that and be there for each other, with all of our families, meant so much to me.”

Although the band hadn't jammed in almost a decade, she noted, "It had been so long, but it was as if we had never been apart."

Stefani previously opened up about their dynamics with NME, she told the outlet in October, “The No Doubt thing was so crazy. It’s not like we made a decision to not do anything, or not hang out or talk.”

This comes on the heels of the tragic death of the band's trumpet player, Gabriel "The Gun" Gonzalez, who passed away at 57 following a motorcycle accident.