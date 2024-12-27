Prince William strikes again with giggles from George and Charlotte

Prince of Wales brings Holiday joy to Christmas day crowd.

Prince William’s wit was in full force on Christmas Day as he delighted the crowds at Sandringham with his infectious sense of humour.

The Prince of Wales chatted with well-wishers lining the walk to the church, and in one particularly amusing moment, had his children and the crowd in fits of laughter.

A video circulating on social media shows the future King cracking up over a dog sitting in a pram, sparking giggles from Prince George and Princess Charlotte as they shared the moment of joy with their dad.

Spying the unusual sight, he quipped, "Look at that doggy! Are they in a pram?" before teasing the owner, "Have you hijacked someone else's pram or is that your dog's pram?"

When the owner confirmed it was indeed the dog's pram, William chuckled and wished them, "Have a wonderful Christmas!"

Meanwhile, Kate, still recovering from cancer, stole the spotlight with her charm.

As she lingered behind the family, chatting with well-wishers and accepting flowers and chocolates, she remarked, "I think I've lost my family!" when she noticed her husband and kids waiting up ahead, prompting laughter from the crowd.