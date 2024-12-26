‘Baby Driver’ teen actor Hudson Joseph Meek dies at 16 from vehicle accident

‘Baby Driver’ teen actor Hudson Joseph Meek dies at 16

Hollywood lost a young star.

Hudson Joseph Meek, a 16-year-old actor known for his roles in the 2017 film Baby Driver and the reboot of MacGyver, has died after falling from a moving vehicle in Alabama.

The tragic incident occurred on Thursday, Dec. 19, in the 1900 block of Canyon Road in Vestavia Hills, according to reports from Al.com, CBS affiliate WIAT, and NBC affiliate WTVM.

The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office confirmed that Meek sustained fatal blunt force injuries in the fall. He was transported to UAB Hospital but succumbed to his injuries two days later. The Vestavia Hills Police Department is investigating the incident.

On Saturday, Dec. 21, a post on Meek’s Instagram account shared the heartbreaking news of his passing.

“Our hearts are broken to share that Hudson Meek went home to be with Jesus tonight. His 16 years on this earth were far too short, but he accomplished so much and significantly impacted everyone he met.”

According to IMDb, Meek began his acting career in 2014 with the television movie The Santa Con, alongside Melissa Joan Hart and Jaleel White.

He later gained recognition for portraying the younger version of Ansel Elgort’s character Baby in Edgar Wright’s Baby Driver.

His other credits included appearances in the MacGyver reboot, Genius, and The School Duel.

Some of his projects, as noted in his obituary, are set to be released in 2025.

Beyond acting, Meek was a sophomore at Vestavia Hills High School, where he was a member of the football team. He had a passion for sports, traveling, and spending time with his close friends.

“Hudson’s personality was one of a kind. He was confident, convicted in his beliefs, spontaneous, and quick-witted,” read a tribute in his obituary.

“He never let the facts get in the way of a funny story, and he loved friendly banter. He was a prankster, loved a good joke, and was happiest when he was making others laugh. Hudson thrived in settings that allowed him to meet and serve new people. Hudson was a vibrant and dynamic person who lived life to the fullest.”

Meek is survived by his parents, an older brother, his grandmothers, and other relatives.