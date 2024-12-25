Martin Lewis steps back from social media with emotional farewell

Martin Lewis, known as money-saving expert, has decided to step away from social media for a while now.

In a heartfelt message to his 3.1 million followers on X (former Twitter), as he admitted that this decision wasn't easy but felt it was the right thing to do.

Sharing the emotional post, he wrote: "I'm signing off social media and work for the festive break now. I would like to wish all who celebrate a joyous, peaceful, and warm-hearted Christmas and a very happy New Year. Thank you all for your continued support."

"I'll see you back in 2025 fit and raring to go, and hopefully I'll save you some money next year too," he continued.

Recognizing that the holidays can be tough for some people, the 52-year-old journalist shared expressed his concern for those who are going through difficult times this Christmas.

"For those who find this time of year difficult, or grief filled or lonely, may your passage through it be easy with more smiles than you're expecting."

The Samaritans have also released a statement saying: "No matter how or if you celebrate, it is normal that this time of year can affect your mental health."

"You may be feeling like you aren't enjoying the things you usually do this time of year. You may be worried about friends and family or other things happening in the world. You are not alone. There are all sorts of reasons you might find this time of year difficult and that's OK," it continued.