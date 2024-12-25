Rihanna calls out her worst fashion fail from 2000s: 'It's called growth'

Rihanna previously admitted that motherhood drastically changed her style

Rihanna may be a fashion icon, but even she has had a few fashion moments she’d rather forget.

In a candid TikTok interview with @mysteryfashionist, the Fenty Beauty mogul shared her biggest early-2000s wardrobe regret: baggy jeans with visible panties.

“What the f**k was I thinking, bro,” the 36-year-old said with a laugh, calling it a relic of her younger self.

While the interviewer suggested other celebrities might regret pairing sweatpants with heels, the mom-of-two defended the cosy-chic combo. “The f**k. I would never regret that, especially now as a mom. A heel is the best thing I could do for my f***ing pajamas,” she declared.

RiRi credited her shift in style to growth, emphasising that her current looks reflect a more polished evolution. “I can’t wear it for the evolution. It’s called growth y’all.”

“Belts, no panties,” she quipped, showing off layers of leather belts above her Saint Laurent trousers. She also rated her outfit of the day — a vintage-inspired ensemble featuring a fuzzy Christian Dior jacket, snakeskin boots, and a furry Gucci bag — a solid 10.

The Diamonds hitmaker also revealed her fashion must-haves, including New York Yankees hats, baggy jeans, and her Savage X Fenty underwear. As for bags? She’d trade them all for a Louis Vuitton Speedy monogram, calling it “amazing.”

Reflecting on her daring past looks, Rihanna told British Vogue in April that motherhood has inspired her to leave behind revealing styles. “I had my nipples out, I had my panties out… but now I’m just like, ‘Oh my god, I really did that?’”