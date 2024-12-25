Royal family releases King Charles emotional video message

King Charles sends hidden message to Prince Harry in his Christmas speech

King Charles III, who delivered his Christmas speech on Wednesday, has appeared to be emotional in his new video message.

The 76-year-old appears sending a hidden message to Prince Harry with his words in his Christmas Speech shared on the royal family's social media accounts.

The King said: "To repair not just buildings, but relationships. And, most importantly, to repair trust; by listening and, through 4 understanding, deciding how to act for the good of all."

The monarch's video was shared along with his Christmas speech: "Across the Commonwealth, we are held together by a willingness to listen to each other, to learn from one another and to find just how much we have in common."

Prince Harry's dad said: "Because, through listening, we learn to respect our differences, to defeat prejudice, and to open up new possibilities. I felt a deep sense of pride here in the United Kingdom when, in response to anger and lawlessness in several towns this Summer, communities came together, not to repeat these behaviours but to repair."

King Charles III also paid a special tribute to his beloved daughter-in-law Princess Kate as he praised her efforts to support suffering communities, saying: "As the famous Christmas Carol, ‘Once in Royal David’s City’ reminds us, ‘Our Saviour holy’ ‘came down to Earth from Heaven’, lived among ‘the poor and mean and lowly’ and transformed the lives of those he met, through God’s ‘redeeming love’."