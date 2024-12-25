Nicholas Hoult shares terrifying encounter with wolves on 'Nosferatu' set

Nicholas Hoult spoke about how he deals with fear.

Nicholas Hoult recently opened up about a daring incident during filming.

On December 23, the 35-year-old appeared on Late Night with Seth Meyers, discussing his upcoming horror drama, NosFeratu, where he shared a frightening experience from filming the movie, which also stars Lily-Rose Depp and Willem Dafoe.

The Warm Bodies actor recalled the time he felt actual terror on set filming a scene for the movie where his character Thomas Hutter escapes a pack of wolves by jumping out of a window.

Before the scene was shot, the wolves had to be restrained from getting too close to the English actor.

"I'm running on the spot and getting hyped up before the take," he revealed.

"And they're being held back from me on leashes, barking, with death in their eyes. They want to eat."

Hoult went on to explain that he is usually scared on the inside, so expressing fear so openly has been a challenge.

In one shot, the Renfield actor barely managed to escape as the wolves were let loose to run after him, but the scene was scrapped because the director, Robert Eggers, thought his facial expression looked too humorous to be a part of the final cut.

He later reviewed the clip and admitted it was too gimmicky for the movie, but insisted that was "real fear."

"I don't know what happens if I don't make it out of the window," he said. "Like, what are they then trained to do?" the actor raised a question as he expressed he had no clue what he would have done if he was unable to jump out the window.