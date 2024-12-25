Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez’s divorce drama heats up after recent gesture

Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez’s holiday twist as divorce talks heat up

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, who is right now going through rocky patch because of their ongoing split drama, recently went out to celebrate Christmas.

Despite the couple's ongoing divorce situation, the 52-year-old actor can be seen proving that actions can speak louder than words.

Ben surprised his former lover Lopez with very delight and meaningful gift that warmed millions of hearts with his gesture.

As per Page Six, the Batman star captured giving her ex-wife a signed Marlon Brando book, which he bought from Mystery Pier Books in West Hollywood.

This gorgeous gift showed Lopez's admiration for Brando, American late actor who wrote book Brando: Songs My Mother Taught Me which was published back in 1994.

The couple seemingly met at private Soho House to exchange heartfelt gifts, while most of those presents were for their kids.

However, Bennifer also gave each other 'a few small things' which were simple but holds very meaningful memories.

An insider revealed: "The gifts weren’t over the top but carried sentimental value."

"Ben and Jennifer have remained amicable, focusing on family during the holidays," the source continued.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck began their romance and got engaged back in 2022, and after spending a few beautiful years together, they called off their engagement in 2004.