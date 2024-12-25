Anne Hathaway suggests ONE major rule for ordering 'desserts'

'The Princess Diaries' actress admits having a sweet tooth

Anne Hathaway has unveiled her love for sweets and desserts in latest interview.

While chatting with Kelly Clarkson in her talk show, Anne opened that she is very good with the dessert menu. She also shared one major rule about ordering desserts.

“I am very good with the dessert menu; I have to say I don’t give myself a lot of credit but I’m really good at ordering dessert.”

The Intern actress admitted that her love of sweets and sugary edibles has led to a revelation.

The 42-year-old Academy Award winner claimed that she has found that there is one 'dessert rule' when you order sweets.

Hathaway says if a restaurant lacks in having a good quality bread, then don’t even bother getting yourself a cake.

“I’ve noticed that if a restaurant doesn’t have good bread, don’t bother with the cake”, stated The Devil Wears Prada star.

Host Kelly, in the episode, also shared a throwback video on her show featuring Anne teaching her way of eating a cupcake.

The small clip showed The Idea of You star splitting the cupcake in half, placing the bottom half on the top of the frosting to make it a sandwich.

Anne follows this way of eating the muffin to prevent the cream from getting on her nose and mouth.