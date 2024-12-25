Prince George stuns with growth spurt during Royal Family's Christmas walk at Sandringham

The Wales family accompanied King Charles and Queen Camilla on the traditional Christmas morning walk

Grown-up Prince George turned heads as he joined the Royal Family for their traditional Christmas morning walk to church at Sandringham.

The 11-year-old looked noticeably taller as he confidently strolled beside his father, Prince William, who held the hand of nine-year-old Princess Charlotte.

The youngest of the family, six-year-old Prince Louis, walked hand in hand with his mother, Princess Kate.

Royal watchers couldn’t help but comment on George’s growth spurt; fans took to social media to remark on his height. One wrote, “Prince George is shooting up! Prince William is 6’3”, and George is already at shoulder height.”

Leading the royal procession were King Charles and Queen Camilla, accompanied by senior royals including Princess Anne, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, and Mike and Zara Tindall with their children.

Also present was a glowing Princess Beatrice, walking alongside her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and his son Wolfie, marking a memorable family gathering for the festive season.