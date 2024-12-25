King Charles and family's luxe Christmas feast at Sandringham

The Royal Family’s cozy Christmas tradition at Sandringham.

The Royal Family's Christmas at Sandringham is nothing short of a well-oiled holiday machine, with a schedule so tight even the most seasoned party planners would be impressed.

While King Charles may have added a dash of modern flair to his reign, the festive traditions remain delightfully reminiscent of the late Queen Elizabeth's reign.

Guests are handed a meticulously planned 72-hour itinerary by the Master of the Household, ensuring the holiday runs with military precision.

"It’s like a holiday boot camp," says royal author Robert Jobson.

"One minute you’re mingling, the next you’re rushing to change for drinks, then it’s time for dinner—no room for relaxation!"

Christmas Eve, often described as a merry whirlwind of present opening and joyous chaos, segues into Xmas Day with the highlight—a royal walk to church, the only public aspect of their festivities.

Following the famous stroll, it’s champagne (Veuve Clicquot, naturally), followed by dinner at precisely 1pm.

But the real magic happens after the turkey and tinsel settle.

The royals gather in the elegant saloon, where afternoon tea and a round of corny cracker jokes—the late Queen’s favorite tradition—wrap up a truly regal holiday affair.

After indulging in a lavish Christmas feast, the Royal Family retires to Sandringham’s elegant saloon, a space fit for both royal duties and festive relaxation.

This double-height room, featuring rich wood panelling, ornate chandeliers, and a Minstrel’s gallery, becomes the heart of their holiday celebrations as the family gathers to watch King Charles' pre-recorded Christmas message at 3pm—standing for the National Anthem, of course.