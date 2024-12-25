Priyanka Chopra calls out Nick Jonas' 'naughty' side in Christmas update

Priyanka Chopra stuns fans with hilarious Christmas post

Priyanka Chopra is celebrating a very ‘naughty’ Christmas as she shares a hilarious proof to support her claim.

The White Tiger alum took to her Instagram on Wednesday, December 25, to share an inside glimpse into her customized Christmas celebrations.

Posting a photo of her customized stocking wrapped in sleek black netting, the actress wrote in the caption, "This stocking stuffing is definitely giving naughty, not nice..."

In addition, she didn’t hesitate to tag her beloved husband Nick Jonas in the post as she added a laughing and squinting emoji.

Earlier in the day, PeeCee shared a round-up of photos on the auspicious occasion of Christmas.

The post featured adorable photos from the instance, including her loved-up shot with husband as well as rare glimpses into her daughter Malti Marie’s festivities.

Meanwhile, she captioned the post, “Home.”

Fans thronged the comments section with heartwarming messages for the couple on the special occasion.

One fan commented, “Home is where the heart is.”

Another chimed in, adding, “Does the guy from pics 2-4 have social media? We're interested.”

A third enthused, “I love how she made Malti wear those Indian bangles which all of us grew up wearing in our childhood.”

This comes on the heels of the actress being honoured at the Red Sea Film Festival, where she had previously basked in the glory of her success.