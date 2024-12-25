Matthew McConaughey reflects on decision of leaving Hollywood

Matthew McConaughey revealed why he left Los Angeles for his home town.

Matthew McConaughey finally opened up about his life after leaving Hollywood.

On the November 20, episode of Good Trouble with Nick Kyrgios podcast, the 55-year-old star discussed the reason behind leaving Los Angeles for Texas.

The Academy Award winner, who spent initial years of his acting career living in Hollywood and spent significant time acting on hit romantic comedies, moved to Texas with his wife, Camila Alves McConaughey, in 2014.

He told the tennis star that he had made an agreement with his wife to remain in the lone-star state until he was offered promising roles that didn’t typecast him as just a rom-com actor.

"'I'm not going back to work unless I get offered roles I want to do,'" he shared.

Although he eventually landed roles in other genres, like his award winning performance in Dallas Buyers Club, Matthew and his spouse chose to stay in the state, where they now raise their three kids, 16-year-old Levi, 14-year-old Vida, and 11-year-old Livingston.

The 29-year-old podcaster further commended the How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days actor for staying true to his roots and home town.

Nick then questioned the Academy Award winning actor about his home state, "What does Texas really mean for you?"

"Home, for me, is where a mile feels like a mile. An hour feels like 60 minutes," the actor responded.

"Home, I feel like I’m on time with relationships, with work, my pace, and my flow through life, feels like it is on time."