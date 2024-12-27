Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni lawsuit battle: kids got ‘traumatized’

Blake Lively filed a lawsuit against It Ends With Us costar and director Justin Baldoni accusing him of sexual assault and launching a smear campaign against her.

The legal battle is constantly making headlines with each of its aspect unravelling over a period of time.

Amid the discovery of lawsuit details, it has been shared by E! News that Blake revealed in the 80-pages long filed with the California Civil Rights Department on Friday, December 20 that her kids - James, 10, Inez, 8, Betty, 5, and Olin 1 - were ‘traumatized’ during the campaign.

The document which is a precursor to a lawsuit stated, “Worst of all, however, has been the impact on their young children, who have been traumatized and emotionally uprooted in ways that have substantially impacted their well-being.”

The Sisterhood of the Travelling Pants actress also mentioned how the PR tactics to tarnish her reputation and mar her name had effects on her and her husband Ryan Reynolds’ emotional and psychological well-being.

“There are days when she has struggled to get out of bed, and she frequently chooses not to venture outside in public,” the filing documented.

“While she has fought to maintain her personal life and business interests, behind closed doors she has suffered from grief, fear, trauma, and extreme anxiety. She also has been experiencing repeated and painful physical symptoms as a result of this experience."

It further stated, “Mr. Reynolds, too, has been affected mentally, physically, and professionally by his wife and children’s pain.”

However, on the other hand, the 40-year-old actor and Wayfarer Studios have refuted all claims.

Their lawyer Bryan Freedman clearly shared with The New York Times, “These claims are completely false, outrageous and intentionally salacious with an intent to publicly hurt and rehash a narrative in the media.”

Current media reports indicate towards the downfall of Baldoni’s career as reportedly the filing by the Gossip Girl alum is ‘just the start’ of a legal war.